Watch: How To Make Raw Mango Chutney At Home This Summer

Aam ki chutney is a common form of chutney that we often enjoy with rice

Come summers and we cannot wait to grab hold our first batch of mangoes. Juicy and delectable, mango is also called the ‘King of fruits'. Enjoyed in both raw and ripe forms, mangoes can be included in fresh fruit salads, or blended into smoothies and shakes. They taste heavenly in ice creams and compotes too. In India, we use them in a variety of desi preparations. Considering that mangoes originated in India, this does not come as a surprise to us. From raitas, aamras to chutneys, mango is one summer staple that no desi household can get enough of. Aam ki chutney is a common form of chutney that we often enjoy with rice or simply pair it with our puris. You would be surprised to know that this raw mango relish can be easily prepared at home and you need not purchase it from market each time you crave some.





(Also Read: Summer Health Tips: Add This Herb To Your Drinking Water To Stay Cool Naturally





Mumbai-based YouTuber, Alpa Modi, in one of her videos posted on her channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa' tells us exactly how you can make raw mango chutney at home, that too in a matter of minutes. All you need are a handful of peeled and chopped raw mangoes. The chutney also packs our other summer favourite- mint leaves. Other ingredients that go into this chutney are garlic, green chillies, sugar, onion, freshly grated coconut, roasted cumin powder and salt. You have to just blend all of these together. If the chutney is too thick for your liking, you can always add more water and blend again until you get your desired consistency.







Sounds easy? What are you waiting for then? Here's the video! Don your aprons and get started!





How To Make Aam Chutney or Kacche Aam Ki Chutney/Raw Mango Chutney

(Also Read: 5 Summer Breakfast Ideas That Are Sure To Leave You Slurping)













