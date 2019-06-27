Watch: How To Make Tawa Pulao Or Pav Bhaji Pulao In Mumbai-Style

Recipe Video - Tawa Pulao

Street foods of North India are hugely popular across the country - from samosa and jalebi to dahi bhalla and pav bhaji. When it comes to winning hearts with regional delicacies, Mumbai doesn't lag behind. The city is famed for its own distinguished culinary offerings (read: vada pav). There's another food that is available in almost all the bustling streets of Mumbai - tawa pulao. This unique dish is a Pandora box of a medley of flavours from a variety of vegetables. It is a rice dish yet it reminds you of your own pav bhaji because of similar structure and aromas and flavours. Just like in pav bhaji, the vegetables in tawa pulao are crispy yet not too squidgy. And, that's why, tawa pulao earned its nemesis - pav bhaji pulao.





Tawa pulao is a hearty, filling meal that can satiate anytime, anywhere hunger while pleasing the appetite. It is a rice meal combined with an array of veggies in the dish - cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes, carrot - paired with a host of spices for that overwhelming aroma and taste.



Here, we show you how to make this tawa pulao in your kitchen, replicating the typical Mumbai-style of making this dish. This tawa pulao or pav bhaji pulao, with its authenticity, will teleport you to the lively city of Mumbai. The recipe is provided by known food vlogger Manjula Jain, who has shared the recipe video on her YouTube channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen'.



Tawa Pulao Or Pav Bhaji Pulao Recipe -



