With the onset of season change, we are getting ready to welcome the warmth of spring and say goodbye to the cold winters. While we are excited about this change, foodies can't help but miss all the delicious snacks winter has to offer. We like to grab the opportunity to enjoy winter delicacies before winter vegetables like palak (spinach) are no longer available in the market! Hence, we have brought to you a special palak recipe that is too delicious to miss out and it is palak dal. Made with green mong, palak dal is a simple, comforting and delicious dish that you can easily make on an everyday basis. We have found a video by Cook With Parul, a YouTube-based food blogger, and she shows how to make scrumptious dal at home.





Palak Dal Recipe: How To Make This Winter-Special Palak Dal At Home

Start by soaking green mong dal. After it is soaked, add the dal to the pressure cooker, pour in water as well. Add ghee, turmeric powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom and bay leaf. Pressure cook it for 2 whistles. Keep it aside.





In a kadhai, melt some ghee. Add cumin seeds, hing, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, chopped green chillies and chopped onion. Saute till the onions are golden. Next, add chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt. Fry the masala till the oil separates. Add the chopped spinach and cook it till the rawness is gone. Pour the boiled dal and mix it till it is combined.











For the tadka, add ghee, cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, dried red chilli, Kashmiri red chilli powder and kasuri methi. Pour the hot tadka on the dal, palak dal is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe video of palak dal below:







Try out this delicious palak dal recipe and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!