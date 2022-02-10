A heart-warming story from the UK has managed to win the hearts of the internet, the kindness of a neighbour not only helped someone in need but gave hope to people about the goodness of the world. Sunday Blake, an associate editor with a higher education policy platform, shared on the internet about the act of kindness by her neighbor that made her day! She had just undergone surgery, and when her Afghani neighbour heard about it, he decided to go the extra mile and helped her out.





During one of her neighbourly interactions, her Afghani neighbour noticed how thin she had become. When she informed him of her surgery and illness, he decided to help her out by giving her containers full of home-cooked food, so she doesn't have to worry about cooking while she recovers. Take a look:











The meal he shared had a sabzi made with bhindi (okra/ladyfinger), a sabzi with palak (spinach), rotis and curd to complete the meal.











"He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family" her unnamed neighbour left the country like many others who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country last year. She added that English was not his first language, "He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him)". ESL is a short form for "English as a Second Language".











This story of kindness has gone viral on Twitter, and it has garnered 56,900 likes, 3,174 retweets and hundreds of comments. People are all in praise of this act of kindness by the Afghani neighbour. Here is what a few comments say:











"Love thy neighbour" may be a biblical phrase but it stands true irrespective of nationality and religion. It is these stories that bring back faith in humanity and teach that if we are kind to others, others shall be kind to us as well.





