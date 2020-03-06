How To Use Your Left-Over Roti To Make Dhokla (Recipe Video Inside)

Love dhoklas? Cannot help but marvel at the beauty of this soft and fluffy delight? Well, you are not alone. The Gujarati snack has earned scores of fans both at home and abroad. Made with the goodness of sooji or besan, dhokla has a reputation of being both, tasty and yummy. Since it is a steamed snack, the calorie-count of this snack is considerably lower compared to other deep-fried goods. Dhoklas are of various kinds; nowadays, the quirky versions like chocolate dhokla and mixed-veg dhokla are also garnering immense popularity among foodies. However, have you ever heard of dhoklas made of left-over rotis? Yes, you heard us! The novel-style of making dhoklas not only promises a delicious experience but also helps you use up your left-over rotis or rotlis. This recipe by Mumba-based blogger Alpa will blow your mind.





To make this at home, tear about six rotis in small bits, add some buttermilk on top until the roti bits are completely soaked. Cover it and keep it aside for a while. Now, add the mushy roti-buttermilk milk mix to a mixer-grinder and prepare a batter. Add some sooji to the batter; you would see it turning nice and thick now. Now start setting your dhoklas!





For the full recipe click on this link posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!





