Picture this - a bowl of raw mango slices with red chilli powder and salt sprinkled on it. The very thought of this classic combination makes us slurp, right? We just love the tangy, zingy flavour of raw mangoes. Accompanied by salt and spice, the flavours take us back to the summers of childhood. The balance of salt, spice and sour provides a burst of flavours on our palate and leaves a strong impression on our mind. But if you thought it's the only way, we like having raw mangoes, then you might be a bit wrong. From adding to dal to making khatti-meethi chutney with it- we make the most of kacchi kairi. And to make it a bit fancy, we also like tossing a simple yet flavourful salad with raw mango.

Here we bring our favourite raw mango salad recipe, which is wholesome, easy to make and screams summer. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Summer Special: How To Make Raw Mango Salad | Raw Mango Salad Recipe:

To prepare this raw mango salad, all we need are - raw mango, finely sliced onion, mint leaves, chopped lettuce, chopped green chillies, salt, soy sauce and crushed peanuts.

Step 1. Grate the raw mango and transfer it to a bowl.

Step 2. Add onion, mint leaves, green chilli, lettuce leaves, salt, soy sauce and mix well.

Step 3. Garnish with crushed peanuts and serve.

Super easy, right? Trust us, it is very healthy too. You may enjoy this raw mango salad as is or have it as an accompaniment with your mail meal. The fresh and tangy flavours help cleanse your palate while eating.

Try it today and let us know how you like it. And do not forget to tell us, what your favourite raw mango recipe is. Happy Summers!

Watch the detailed recipe video in the header.