If you have a sweet tooth like us, then dessert must be your go-to guilty pleasure! The reason is that sweet dish always manages to bring a smile to our faces, no matter what our mood may be. In the summer, our preferred sweet indulgence is ice cream. The delight of biting into a creamy ice cream not only brings us joy but also cools down our bodies. Our love for ice cream has helped us find the recipe for a decadent ice cream dessert that is bound to get your drooling, it is called ice cream sandwich! We all are used to buying this special ice cream from street vendors and stalls; by following a few simple and easy steps, you can recreate this dessert at home!





Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Ice Cream Sandwich At Home

To make an ice cream sandwich, you'll need ice cream (flavour of your choice) and you'll need to bake a cake to stuff the ice cream in. For the cake, start by whisking melted butter with castor sugar and eggs. If you don't have castor sugar, use powdered sugar as a substitute. Once it is fluffy, pour vanilla essence to remove the strong smell and flavour of the egg. Now, you'll be adding all the dry ingredients to the wet mixture through a sieve. Sift maida, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder. Fold the dry ingredients till combined and the batter has no maida pockets. Bake the batter in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius.

Once the cake is ready and cooled down, cut it from the middle so that you get two equal-sized cake slices. On one slice, add a scoop of ice cream and place the other slice on top. The ice cream sandwich is ready!





Watch the step-by-step recipe video for Ice Cream Sandwich in the Header Section.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this quick and easy dessert at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.



