





Growing up, we all were familiar with the bell chimes of the kulfi wala coming in the afternoon to save us from the beating heat! With the onset of summer this year, there seems to be no relief from the humid and sweaty weather. Weather forecasts only predict heatwaves after heatwaves, and there's no way to escape it. Earlier we would resort to kulfi to provide us with the needed relief from the hot weather. Now, when kulfi walas have become a thing of the past, how can we enjoy this cooling desi ice cream whenever we want? Fret not, we have your back! Now, you can quickly whip street-style flavourful kulfis at home in just under 30 minutes, with these five easy and delicious recipes.





Also Read: Amul's Latest Topical Is On The Controversial Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Case

5 Kulfi Recipes Ready Under 30 Minutes:

1. Khoya Kulfi







This kulfi is made with khoya which gives the kulfi a slightly grainy, creamy and crunchy texture. You can either buy fresh or even frozen khoya. Next up you need cardamom, pistachios and other fruits according to your choice to give the kulfi an aromatic and delicious taste.





Please click here for the full recipe of Khoya Kulfi.

2. Spiced Coffee Kulfi







A perfect combination of coffee and the ingredients of creamy kulfi along with spices and crunchy nuts. This is another innovative kulfi recipe that uses familiar ingredients to create a winning dish. The recipe also uses cardamom, cinnamon and star anise with coffee to add zing to the kulfi.





Please click here for the full recipe for Spiced Coffee Kulfi.





3. Mango Pista Kulfi







Rich with nuts and sinfully creamy, this twisted kulfi is sure to get you asking for more. Especially when it has the added delight of sweet mangoes. Perfect for a post-dinner dessert to leave a lasting impression on your guests!





Please click here for the full recipe of Mango Pista Kulfi.





4. Lychee Rabri Kulfi





You may have tried lychee ice cream but have you tasted lychee kulfi? This recipe combines milk, khoya, lychee, almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios to create an explosion of flavours on a stick. This lychee kulfi shall make the perfect summer treat.





Please click here for the full recipe of Lychee Rabri Kulfi.











5.Malai Kulfi











All you need is just two ingredients - milk and sugar, to make this quick and easy malai kulfi at home. The best part about this recipe is that you can choose to add any kind of flavouring to personalise the kulfi as per your taste.





Please click here for the full recipe of Malai Kulfi.











Try out these kulfi recipes at home and let us know which one is your favourite!



