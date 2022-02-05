As we gear up to bid adieu to the winters and welcome the warmth of spring, we can't help but be excited to celebrate the wonderful festival of Basant Panchami! This harvest festival marks the official end of winter! This year, people all around the country are celebrating Basant Panchami on 5th February. In the Eastern states of the country, this festival is celebrated as Saraswati Puja, while in the Southern states refer to it as Sri Panchami. Each part of our country has a unique and exciting way to celebrate this festival, but the one thing that they all have in common, is that everybody celebrates it by indulging in mouth-watering mithai!





Who doesn't love mithai?! Indian desserts have a certain richness and deliciousness that just can't be compared to any other. Motichoor ke laddu, gulab jamun, jalebi, rasmali, kaju katli, besan ki pinni, just thinking about these sweet delights has us drooling. As we know, the best way to celebrate any and every festival is to eat mithai, but the pandemic has made it risky to buy mithais from outside. What to do then? We can't have a festival and not indulge in mithai! So the safest option is to make mithai at home! We found a video on the internet that teaches the recipes of six Basant Panchami special mithais at home.

As we all know that Basant Panchami is a festival of yellow, it is only appropriate that we indulge in yellow sweets as well. This video teaches how to make sooji barfi, kesar vati peda, sooji ke laddu, rava kesari, besan peda and mysroe pak. Uploaded by food blogger Cook With Parul on YouTube, you can watch the video here and make these mithais easily at home!











Happy Basant Panchami 2022!