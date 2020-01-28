Basant Panchami Recipe: Dodhikorma, A Must Have During Saraswati Puja

It is made out of popper rice, curd, sweets and fruits

After a long winter in the country, it is finally time for spring to take over. In many Indian regional communities, this transition in season is celebrated with much fervour. One such spring festival that is just around the corner is Basant Panchami. This year, Basant Panchami would be celebrated on 29th January 2020. This festival, celebrated by people in various ways in different parts of India, marks the preliminary preparations for the arrival of spring season. In West Bengal, people celebrate Basant Panchami as Saraswati Puja. Hence, this festival is also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami. Saraswati Puja among the Bengalis is festival, which is more than just a puja. It brings a host of childhood nostalgia along with it. From wearing sarees to going to different pandals (in schools), and to having 'bhog' (khichdi prasad), Saraswati Puja is a day for celebration for every student in West Bengal.











Another thing that makes the Bengalis nostalgic about Saraswati Puja is 'DodhiKorma'. Basant Panchami is never complete without this sweet mixture recipe that is made out of the offerings to the Goddess Saraswati the next morning. The ingredients basically comprise curd, popped rice (khoi), curd, popped rice, fruits, sweets and dairy products. On that note, this 'dodhikorma' has a very special relation with the Bengalis and their auspicious occasions. It is also called 'dodhimongol', which is eaten by the brides and the grooms on their wedding day, during the dawn (they fast the whole day after eating this, till marriage rituals are performed).







People celebrate Basant Panchami as Saraswati Puja in Bengal











How To Make Dodhikorma At Home







Ingredients

Popped rice (Khoi)





Flattened rice (Poha)





Sweet curd (Mishti Doi)





Curd (Dahi)





Sugar drops (Batasha)





Sweets (Sandesh/Rasogolla)





Sugar





Ripe banana





Shredded coconut





Cashew Nuts





Raisins





Dates





Any seasonal fruit of your choice











Preparation

All you need to do is mix all the ingredients well and make big ladoos out of the mixture and serve.











Trust the Bengali palate, 'dodhikorma' tastes amazing! Hence, this Basant Panchami if you want to try something new, then dodhikorma can be a good option.











