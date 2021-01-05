This Desi-Style Poha-French Fries Is Just The Snack To Satisfy Your Untimely Cravings (Recipe Inside)

Enjoy these finger foods hot, with ketchup by the side

The very thought of snacks reminds us of everything crunchy and delicious. These munchies play an important role in global food culture. From satiating weird time cravings to accompanying you on a movie night - a bowl of super delicious munchies satisfies our soul to the core. And if you explore Indian cuisine, you will find an extensive list of snacks, unique to each region. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that there's no end to the long list of Indian snacks. Some of the most popular ones are samosas, jalebis and pakodas. While traditional snacks are enjoyed by all, finger foods also give you enough room for experimentation. They are generally quick and easy to make and needs a few basic ingredients in the recipe.





If you are someone who is looking for something new and unique to chomp on, we have a surprise for you! We bring a super delicious snack recipe that will give a spicy Desi twist to the much popular French fries. It is called Poha French Fries.





How To Make Poha French Fries:

Poha or flattened rice needs no separate introduction. It is one important food ingredient in every Indian household. It is healthy, light and versatile to the core. From a humble bowl of poha to crispy chiwda- all you need is a handful of flattened rice to whip up multiple dishes as per choice. Have it as a light breakfast or a savoury snack, poha undoubtedly holds a universal appeal.

Poha French Fries or poha fingers are fuss-free can be made in less than half-an-hour. All you need is a bowl of poha, some boiled potatoes, maida, rice flour, spices and oil to fry. You may also use corn flour instead of rice flour.





Knead everything together into soft dough and cut into shapes of French fries and fry. Trust us- it is as simple as it sounds.





Find here the step-by-step recipe for you to try.





