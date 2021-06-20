Weekend calls for indulgence and we can't agree to it more. It is that time of the week when we skip dieting and go on a bingeing spree. From a wholesome brunch to greasy, oily and decadent snacks - we devour everything without a second thought in mind. Considering this, we found you a classic snack recipe that never fails to impress us. It's the spicy and crispy bread pakora. Flavourful aloo stuffed breads, dunked in besan mix and deep fried until golden brown - bread pakora makes for the ultimate chai-time snack. This is why we find bread pakora available almost everywhere across India - from 'nukkad' to a local café.
Also Read: Watch: This Unique No-Oil Rice Dumpling With Spicy Chutney Will Make Your Weekend A Tasty Affair
Weekend Special: How To Make Bread Pakora | Halwai-Style Bread Pakora Recipe:
To make bread pakora, all you need to do is make a spicy aloo mix and green chutney, spread both in between two bread slices, dip the sandwiched bread in besan batter and deep fry. That's it.
And to make it halwai-style, add some baking soda and hot oil in the batter and make the spicy aloo stuffing with amchoor, kasuri methi and more. Take a look at the recipe shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.
- Take 2 cups of besan in a mixing bowl.
- Add salt, ajwain and turmeric powder in the bowl. Dry mix everything together.
- Add water in batches and whisk. Prepare a batter of medium thin consistency.
- Let the besan batter rest for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile prepare the aloo masala for the bread. For that, heat oil in a pan.
- Add jeera, green chillies, grated ginger, hing, crushed coriander, and saute everything together.
- Now, add mashed potatoes, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala and mix everything together.
- Add amchoor powder/lemon juice/chaat masala, kasuri methi and salt to the aloo mix and cook everything together.
- Add freshly chopped coriander leaves mix and switch off the flame. Let is cool for a while.
- Now, take two bread slices, spread green chutney and stuff aloo mix in it. Cut the bread into two pieces.
- To the batter, add a spoon of hot oil and some baking powder and mix.
- Dip the breads in the batter and deep fry in oil until golden brown in colour.
What are you waiting for? Prepare halwa-style bread pakora today and make your weekend a scrumptious affair.
Watch the complete recipe video of halwai-style bread pakora here:
Also Read: Weekend Special: How To Make Mac-N-Cheese In Less Than 5 Minutes
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.