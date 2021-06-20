Weekend calls for indulgence and we can't agree to it more. It is that time of the week when we skip dieting and go on a bingeing spree. From a wholesome brunch to greasy, oily and decadent snacks - we devour everything without a second thought in mind. Considering this, we found you a classic snack recipe that never fails to impress us. It's the spicy and crispy bread pakora. Flavourful aloo stuffed breads, dunked in besan mix and deep fried until golden brown - bread pakora makes for the ultimate chai-time snack. This is why we find bread pakora available almost everywhere across India - from 'nukkad' to a local café.





Weekend Special: How To Make Bread Pakora | Halwai-Style Bread Pakora Recipe:

To make bread pakora, all you need to do is make a spicy aloo mix and green chutney, spread both in between two bread slices, dip the sandwiched bread in besan batter and deep fry. That's it.





And to make it halwai-style, add some baking soda and hot oil in the batter and make the spicy aloo stuffing with amchoor, kasuri methi and more. Take a look at the recipe shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.

Take 2 cups of besan in a mixing bowl.

Add salt, ajwain and turmeric powder in the bowl. Dry mix everything together.

Add water in batches and whisk. Prepare a batter of medium thin consistency.

Let the besan batter rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile prepare the aloo masala for the bread. For that, heat oil in a pan.

Add jeera, green chillies, grated ginger, hing, crushed coriander, and saute everything together.

Now, add mashed potatoes, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala and mix everything together.

Add amchoor powder/lemon juice/chaat masala, kasuri methi and salt to the aloo mix and cook everything together.

Add freshly chopped coriander leaves mix and switch off the flame. Let is cool for a while.

Now, take two bread slices, spread green chutney and stuff aloo mix in it. Cut the bread into two pieces.

To the batter, add a spoon of hot oil and some baking powder and mix.

Dip the breads in the batter and deep fry in oil until golden brown in colour.

What are you waiting for? Prepare halwa-style bread pakora today and make your weekend a scrumptious affair.





Watch the complete recipe video of halwai-style bread pakora here:





