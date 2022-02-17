Do you know what is the one dish that most of us order at any restaurant, cafe or from a fast-food chain? It has to be the pizza! Despite its origins in Italy, pizza is one of those dishes that have taken over the hearts of billions of people worldwide. That crispy base, veggies and melt-in-mouth cheesy combination always make us drool! And that's not only it, the popularity of a pizza is so much that we have even adapted and changed it to suit our own flavour preference. So, if it's the Indian paneer masala pizza or Chicago's deep-dish pizza- we all can never get enough of its soul-soothing taste. However, not every pizza recipe tastes good. Sometimes, these experimental pizzas can go wrong and might confuse you. Don't believe us? Well, allow us to introduce you to a 'fried pizza' that has left many people on the internet in splits.





In a video uploaded by @recipes.spot and originally created by @andyslife247, we can see a man frying a pepperoni pizza. He first takes a pizza, then dips it in a batter and fries it. Once the pizza is fried, he cuts it in half and takes a bite into it. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 690k times, has 19.1K likes and almost thousands of comments. Many people were not happy with this creation. One person wrote, "Why do people have to ruin already good things...you don't need to fry it... It's pizza, man, leave it alone." Another user wrote, "I'm having mix feeling about this. Doesn't sound crispy. Soaking up all that grease."





Some person also wrote, "I can smell the cholesterol from here." Some people also joked about the pizza and said, "This is why we don't have free health care." Another person said, "Why!!!? Let's just have a heart attack right now."





What do you think about this fried pizza? Would you ever make it? Let us know in the comments below!