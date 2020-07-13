Watch: Move Over Pyaz Pakode: Pair These Crispy Lotus Stem Pakode With Your Evening Tea (Video Inside)

Nadru churma is a popular street-style snack item in Kashmiri cuisine.

Nadru stands for lotus stem

These lotus stem fritters can be ideal snack for chai

There's no doubt that a hot cup of tea and some crispy and crunchy fritters complement each other! For most of us, evenings seem incomplete without this heart-warming combo. While some people like pyaz and aloo ke pakode, others are fond of a humble bowl of classic French fries. But have you ever heard of lotus stem fries? Yes, these fibre-rich alternatives of French fries are a popular street-style snack item in Kashmiri cuisine. They are locally-known as nadru churma, where 'nadru' stands for lotus stem.





Today, we bring you the recipe of authentic street-style nadru churma that is shared by Chef Sanjay Raina from Delhi's famous Kashmiri Restaurant - Mealability.





Here's The Recipe Video For Nadru Churma (Lotus Stem Fritters):

It is said that one will find at least one nadru churma stall in almost every corner of Kashmir. It is easy to make and are super delicious, and the best part is that it can be prepared at home in a jiffy. All you need to do is cut the lotus stems, deep fry them and sprinkle some seasonings later. However, some people also dip the stems in a batter made with rice flour to add some extra crunch in the recipe

Here's The Written Recipe For Nadru Churma (Lotus Stem Fritters):

Prep Time: 10 minutes





Cook Time: 15 minutes





Serves: 4





Ingredients:





2 lotus stems





1 tsp red chilli powder





1 tbsp oil





Salt to taste





Method:





Peel the lotus stems.





Cut the stems into three big pieces and make slices of the stems.





Heat oil into a kadhai/deep frying pan.





Deep fry the pieces of lotus stems in the oil.





Once the fritters acquire the desired reddish colour and have a crispy texture, remove them from the oil.





Place the fritters on tissue paper or kitchen roll to remove the excess oil.





Toss the fritters with salt and red chilli powder.





Serve nadru churma hot with ketchup or green chutney and a cup of masala chai.





Happy Snacking!













