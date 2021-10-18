Our bodies, irrespective of age or gender, need iron. Low levels of iron in the body may affect the production of hemoglobin, leading to anemia and other health issues. So, it becomes very important to include iron in our regular diet. However, to boost iron levels, a hearty meal isn't always necessary. There are many drinks, too, that can increase the iron levels in the body. Drinks rich in Vitamin C are good for anemia. If you are someone who finds comfort in a soothing drink, your search ends here. We have curated a list of 7 Vitamin C drinks that you can make at home to boost your iron levels.





Also Read: 5 Home Remedies To Prevent Vitamin C Deficiency (Recipes Inside)

Here Are 7 Vitamin-Rich Drinks For Iron Deficiency:

When we talk about Vitamin C drinks for iron deficiency, spinach juice has to be a priority. We are very well aware of the health benefits of this green leafy vegetable. It is filled with iron and contains Vitamin C along with other components like vitamins B6, B2, K, E, carotenoids, and copper. The goodness of kale leaves adds taste to the recipe.

Orange is the first thing that comes to mind whenever we think of Vitamin C. Orange boost is an interesting way to consume the Vitamin C-rich fruit. This drink also helps in boosting immunity. Since it has citrus, it is even good for the skin.

This juice enhances the status of iron in the body.

This juice made of pineapple, orange, and bottle gourd is consumed for weight loss but it has other health benefits too. Orange and pineapple are good sources of Vitamin C. They may not be the direct suppliers of iron in the body but they contribute to enhancing the status of iron in the body.

Beetroot contains Vitamin C and its leaves are a good source of iron. You can either make simple beetroot juice or prepare these beetroot shots. In this, beetroots and berries are mixed together with salt and pepper. It is very tasty and can be enjoyed by people of all age groups.

This is one of the most refreshing and delicious ways to add fruits to your diet and compensate for iron deficiency. Watermelon is rich in Vitamin C and improves the level of hemoglobin in the body. Take some watermelon pieces, pomegranate, and mint leaves and blend them together. Add some sugar, honey (if you want), salt, and lemon juice.

Smoothies are a great way to start the day.

Bananas have Vitamin C and they provide iron to the body. This banana and honey smoothie could be your go-to option when you like to opt for drinks more than food in your diet. It has bananas, honey, and even pumpkin seeds — known as one of the best sources of iron.

If you are looking for an idea to make something sweet, yummy, and healthy for your family, you can prepare this drink. It has strawberries, bananas, and honey. In a blender add milk, and blend it with the bananas, honey, strawberries. Before serving, garnish the drink with mint leaves.





If the body's iron stores are low, consume any of these 7 drinks that are rich in Vitamin C.