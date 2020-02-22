This Refreshing 3-Ingredient Kinnow Juice Packs A Punch (Recipe Inside)

Kinnow juice can be a wonderful refreshing drink for health.

Spring season is in full swing and nature is blossoming at its beautiful best. The chilling winters transition and give way to warmer summer months. It is during this interstice that taking care of the body is all the more essential. The body is more susceptible to flu and illnesses as immunity is at an all-time low. During these months, it is important to take care of one's health. Vitamin C can serve as a vital nutrient in the quest to avoid falling ill.





Vitamin C-rich fruits are found in abundance during the winter months. Citrus fruits such as oranges are a must-have in your diet. Even after winter has ended, it is absolutely essential to keep consuming Vitamin C in some form or the other. Stuffiness and congestion reduces significantly with the consumption of Vitamin C, plus the body stays hydrated and replenished during the transitioning weather.





Kinnow is an Indian citrus fruit which packs a punch.

Kinnow is also a fruit which is enriched with plenty of Vitamin C goodness. Also known as Punjab's 'king of fruits', Kinnow is actually a hybrid of two kinds of citrus fruits. Nutritionists and dieticians recommend the addition of this wonderful fruit to the diet for multiple reasons. Other than being high in Vitamin C, Kinnow acts as a wonderful source of energy for the body. A bonus of consuming Kinnow is that it has higher Calcium content than other citrus peers, thereby making it a great booster for overall bone health too.

Kinnow juice is the easiest way to consume this versatile fruit. The process of eating it raw may get tedious at times, which makes the juice a great option. During the spring months, Kinnow juice will give you the much-needed Vitamin C boost.





How To Make Kinnow Juice At Home

Typically had fresh, Kinnow juice can easily be prepared at home within minutes. The juice retains the zing and sweetness of the original fruit while giving it a wonderful salty twist. The best thing about the recipe is that it has no added sugar, and uses only the natural sugars present in the fruit.





Ingredients





Kinnows - 4





Salt - 1/4 tsp





Black pepper - 1/4 tsp





Method





1. Peel the kinnows. Let the white peels stay intact and remove only the outer tough orange skin.





2. Pop the fruits in a mixer or juicer, as available. Blend 2-3 times to extract a juicy pulp from the Kinnows. Make sure the seeds stay intact and do not get mashed into pulp, as it will lend a bitter taste.





3. Transfer the pulp into a large sieve. Place the sieve on top of a bowl. Use a spoon to separate the juice from the pulp. Let the juice collect in a bowl.





4. Pour the juice into a glass and add salt and black pepper on top. Serve fresh with a cube of ice.





5. Try this simple and wonderful recipe at home today!







