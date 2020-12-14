Vitamin C Benefits: Load Up On These Foods For Healthy And Strong Bones

Vitamin C is easily available in several fruits and vegetables we eat on a daily basis

Vitamin C has been making the headlines for long now. A water-soluble vitamin, it acts as an antioxidant and is responsible for flushing out toxins, strengthening immunity and preventing free radical damages in our body. It also speeds up metabolism and promotes weight loss. These amazing factors make vitamin C an important nutrient for overall healthy living. Adding to the credits, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta further informs, vitamin C helps promote bone health. "It is an important nutrient for collagen formation- a protein that holds our body together. Collagen is also essential for healthy bones and can keep joint-related troubles at bay," Datta explains.





According to a study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, higher consumption of vitamin C may help reduce bone loss, especially in elderly men. The report reads vitamin C is an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress and protects against inflammation that takes calcium away from the bones. "Loading up on vitamin C may help slow down that desorption process," the researchers inform. Several other studies have also associated a higher intake of vitamin C with greater bone density.





Hence, nutritionists and health experts around the world recommend the inclusion of vitamin C in our everyday diet for overall fitness. And the best part is it is easily available in several fruits and vegetables we eat on a daily basis.

Citrus fruits help flush out toxins and reduces oxidative stress in body





Here're 6 Vitamin C-Rich Fruits And Vegetables For Healthy Bones:

Amla:

This desi superfood makes for up to 46 percent of the daily dose of vitamin C. So consider including at least one amla in your daily diet for several benefits.





Citrus fruit:

Lemon, orange and other citrus fruits are probably one of the first few foods that we can associate to vitamin C. Known to have this nutrient in high quantities, citrus fruits help build strong bones, strong immunity and more.





Carrot:

Carrots provide us with vitamin C too. Vitamin C helps make collagen- a protein responsible for healthy bones, teeth, gums, joint linings etc.





Green leafy vegetables:

Leafy vegetables like spinach, coriander, methi, mustard etc are a storehouse of vitamins C, A, K etc that can do wonders for our overall health. Have it as smoothie or paratha or sabzi, these green goodness are just a delight!





Broccoli:

Another superfood, broccoli is a treasure trove of every essential nutrient. Include it in your daily diet for your vitamin, fibre and mineral fix.





Bell pepper:

We all love adding red, green and yellow bell peppers in different recipes. These vegetables not only add colour to a boring recipe but also makes it flavourful. Alongside, bell peppers are a rich source of vitamins and antioxidant and make for a great choice among both dieters and non-dieters.





Include these vegetables in your daily diet and promote strong and healthy bones. But remember, have it in moderation as "high levels of Vitamin C in our body may lead to activation of a protein that causes painful bone spurs and osteoarthritis", states Rupali Datta. Click here to know how much vitamin C one must add to their daily diet.







