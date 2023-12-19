Do you love hot chocolate? Chances are you do. It's like a liquid version of your favourite chocolate in your mug -- treat you can savour sip by sip, whether you're curled up with a book, watching your favourite Christmas movie, or gossiping with your family. While many people enjoy experimenting with their hot chocolate recipes, such as switching powder for a real piece of chocolate or adding extra chocolate sauce and cream, these modifications, while delicious, are no longer surprising. If you're looking to add a twist to your same-old hot chocolate recipe, here are some unique suggestions to try.

Here Are 5 Fun Ingredients To Add a Surprise to Your Hot Chocolate:

1. Sea Salt:

It's okay to react with a 'WHAT' at the thought of adding salt to a sweet beverage. However, a little salt won't make your hot chocolate essentially 'salty' in taste. Instead, it will highlight the sweetness and temper the bitterness. Salt is often used in chocolate cookies and cakes and will also work wonders for your hot beverage.





Also Read: How To Make Masala Hot Chocolate: Try This Chocolaty Comforting Drink With A Desi Twist

2. Hot Pepper:

This might seem like an even more bizarre suggestion, but it's not something we are pulling out of the blue. Hot pepper is an age-old addition to hot chocolate as it complements cacao's bitterness. Add a pinch to begin with, and if it works for you, adjust the amount according to your taste.

3. Orange Zest:

Add a refreshing, fruity punch to your chocolatey drink by incorporating a little fresh orange zest. Oranges and chocolate complement each other well, making it a wonderful addition for those who find their hot chocolate 'too sugary.'

4. Chai Tea:

Fusion drinks are increasing in popularity, and chai tea meets hot chocolate is another such drink you can try. To make this experimental recipe, steep a chai tea bag in your hot chocolate. You can also sprinkle a little cinnamon, which complements both chai tea and chocolate.





Also Read: 5 Expert Tips For Making Thick And Creamy Hot Chocolate At Home

5. Peppermint:

Another refreshing addition to your hot chocolate is peppermint. Mint and chocolate work excellently together, and if you are a fan of both these flavours individually, wait until you combine them to find a new flavour to add to your favourites. Peppermint can be added to hot chocolate using extract, crushed peppermint candies, or simply through fresh mint leaves.