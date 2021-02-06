Watch Quick And Easy Way To Make Rice Appe Served With Homemade Idli Podi Masala

This quick rice appe recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Appe is a popular south Indian snack.

Here is a quicker way of making rice appe.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Appe is a popular south Indian snack usually had for breakfast or evening meal. Regular appe are made with fermented rice, which is a rather time-consuming job. Here we have a tip to make the same appe in a much quicker and easier way. Instead of fermented rice grains, we will use rice flour and combine with oats and sooji for fibre and crispiness. You will also see how to make gun powder or idli podi masala to be served with these appe so you won't have to make any chutney on the side.





This fluffy and tasty rice appe recipe was shared on YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Here's the complete recipe for you to try.





Rice Appe and idli podi masala recipe:

Step 1 - In a bowl, take 1 cup rice flour, half cup curd and chopped onion, green chilli and ginger. Mix everything well. At this point, you can add any veggies of your choice.

Step 2 - Add some oats and sooji.

Step 3 - Add some water and whisk to make semi-thick batter.

Step 4 - Now make idli podi masala. Heat a pan and dry roast 10-15 whole red chillies along with a handful of curry leaves. When the spices turn crispy, turn off the gas and keep aside.

Step 5 - In the same pan, roast some urad dal, chana dal till light brown. Add black peppercorns and til (sesame seeds). Roast for some more time on low flame.

Step 6 - Let everything cool down and grind to make powder with some salt, hing and turmeric powder. Idli powder masala/gun powder is ready.

Step 7 - Now proceed to make appe. Add salt, baking soda, coriander leaves in the appe batter. Mix well.

Step 8 - Grease appe pan and fill the spaces with batter to make appe till golden brown.

Step 9 - Coat all the appe with some idli poda masala and serve.

Watch the complete recipe video here:





