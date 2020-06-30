High-Protein Diet: Give The Traditional Appe A Healthy Spin With Moong Dal Appe

This recipe that will give the traditional appe a protein-kick

Highlights Appe is traditionally made with left-over idli or dosa batter

Appe is mostly served during breakfast or with evening chai

In this appe recipe, we used moong dal instead of rice flour

It will not be an exaggeration to say that South Indian cuisine, over the years, has gained immense popularity around the world. Ranging from dosa to idli and sambhar - South Indian food has its own set of fan-base. Most of the dishes in South Indian cuisine are known to be light and comforting, making them an all-time favourite choice of many of us. Imagine a bowl of humble upma in the morning or some crispy medhu vada in the evening - every meal has some unique dishes to offer. One such flavourful south Indian snack is appe.





Traditionally made with left-over idli or dosa batter, appe is mostly served during breakfast or with evening chai. They are also known as paniyaram, paddu, guliappa, gulittu, yeriyappa, gundponglu and ponganalu in different parts of South India.





If you are planning to make appe at home, then we have unique recipe that will give the traditional appe a protein-kick. It is called moong dal appe. In this recipe, we used moong dal instead of rice flour to make the batter.





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Moong Dal Appe:

Ingredients:

Moong dal- half cup





Urad dal- 1/4th cup

Onion- 2 (chopped)





Green chilli- 4 (finely chopped)





Coriander leaves- 2 tablespoons





Grated coconut- 2-3 tablespoons





Baking soda- a pinch





Salt- to taste





Oil/ghee- to grease





Method:

Soak both the dals in luke-warm water for at least one hour. Drain the excess water.





Now, blend the dals in a mixer grinder till you get a smooth paste. Add little water, if needed.





Transfer the paste to a mixing bowl. Add baking soda, onion, green chilli, grated coconut, coriander leaves and salt to it and mix. Make sure you get a dosa batter-like consistency.





Now, heat the appe pan/mould and grease some oil/ghee on that.





Pour 1 tablespoon batter to it and close the lid. Cook till the base is golden brown in colour.





Grease some oil on the top of the appe and turn it over with a fork. Let the other side cook too.





Serve these hot and crispy appes with coconut chutney and green chutney.





Enjoy your meal!







