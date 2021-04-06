Come summer and our appetite starts hankering for some cool drinks. We feel like filling up our tummy with drinks rather than foods, so isn't it better we make ourselves a nutrient-rich, fulfilling drink? Milkshakes serve this purpose well. If you combine milk with healthy fruits and other foods, it may works as a complete meal in itself. The trick is to add foods smartly so that you get your essential nutrient fix. Protein is the most important nutrient you should be having for breakfast. This recipe of protein-rich banana jam milkshake with the addition of peanuts and dry fruits is perfect to kick-start your day on a healthy and yummy note.

This banana jam milkshake can be made in all of 1 minute - perfect for all those rushed mornings. We found this recipe on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' and immediately decided to share it with you all.

Here's the step-by-step recipe of quick and easy banana jam milkshake:

Step 1 - Blend 1/4 cup of roasted peanuts (without skin), 1 ripe banana, 2 tbsp of jam, half tbsp of powdered sugar, 1/8 tsp of cardamom powder (elaichi) in a large mixer-grinder.

Step 2 - Also add 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream, 1 cup of raw milk, followed by 4-5 ice cubes.

Step 3 - Cover the mixer and blend till you get nice, thick milkshake.

Step 4 - Pour the milkshake into glasses and garnish with dry fruits like pistachios and cashews. You can soak the dry fruits overnight or in warm water for one hour, remove their skin and chop them.

Step 4 - Add a dollop of jam to make the drink look pretty. Serve cold.

Watch the complete recipe video of protein-rich banana jam milkshake here:

