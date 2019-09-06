Watch: This Fool-Proof Chicken Popcorn Recipe Is Ideal For Weekend Indulgence

You can always don an apron and rustle up for yourself something quick and yummy.

The weekend is here and what seemed like an endless wait throughout the week has come to an end. We are sure there are many of you who have had a rigorous week. Pressed for time, you may have skipped certain meals or just didn't get enough time to sit down for a nice meal. This weekend, make sure you indulge to your heart's content, even if you are at home. Yes, you heard us. Just because you have no plans to go out this weekend, does not mean you need to have your regular dal chawal again. You can always don an apron and rustle up for yourself something quick and yummy.





This chicken popcorn invented by noted food blogger and YouTuber Ananya Banerjee is crunchy, crispy and perfect for lazy evenings. If you are planning a movie night, you can ditch your regular popcorn and nibble on these. Have relatives coming over? Don't have much time to prepare anything lavish? Fret not; chicken popcorns are sure to delight everyone. The best bit about the snack is that you do not need too many exotic ingredients or a lot of time to prepare it. You would just need boneless chicken chunks, red chilli flakes, red chilli powder, flour, buttermilk, cumin powder, chicken stock, baking soda and oil! Yes that's it. So, what are you waiting for? Start stocking up on the ingredients already!

Here's the recipe video of chicken popcorns that was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.

















Happy weekend everybody!









