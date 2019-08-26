Watch This Fun, Chocolate(y) Spin On Sandesh, The Traditional Bengali Sweet

Bengali Sweet: Sandesh

One thing that makes Bengali cuisine stand out is its range of sweet delicacies. Bengali sweets are popular for their melt-in-your-mouth texture and oh-so luscious flavours. Roshogulla, payesh, mishti doi, sandesh, and so many such traditional sweets just work up our appetite and tantalise our sweet tooth, leaving us wanting for more. If you also love Bengali sweets, you would know how ridiculously famous sandesh is. It is an easy-to-make, 2-ingredient dish that consists of only milk and water. But the splash of flavours it emits in our mouth is something else. Sandesh is undeniably one of the best desserts there are. But, if you want to be more creative and churn out something unique with the guarantee of great taste, here is a recipe of a special variation of sandesh.





We discovered an amazing recipe of chocolate sandesh shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on a video posted on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Jain'. This modern, chocolatey spin on the traditional mithai of sandesh is so good that we are sure even all the Bengalis out there would love it. Given all the kids' love for chocolates; make this chocolate sandesh for them and they will go berserk. This sandesh has everything that kids love – chocolate chips, heavy cream, cocoa powder and more. So, don't wait. Just play the video below and get down to making this fun dessert at home.

Here's the recipe video of the special chocolate sandesh –

