Remember the days when visiting your grandparents was synonymous with homemade indulgence? We all have fond memories of those not-so-fancy kitchen pantries filled with the fanciest of foods like handmade ladoos, mithais, achar and more. Sounds like a sweet dream, right? But unfortunately, the taste, texture and aroma of those experienced hands are just so tough to replicate. What if we say, we have made your journey a tad bit easier? Wonder how? Let us spill the beans for you. We have here a very special and heart-warming recipe from an experienced home cook that will surely remind you of your dadis and naanis. It's the classic khatti-meethi imli ki chutney recipe by popular octogenarian content creator Vijay Nischal, who goes by the name 'Dadi Ki Rasoi'.





3 Essential Tips To Remember While Making Imli Ki Chutney:

If you look around, you will find different imli ki chutney recipes in different households. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that chutneys and achaars in India are much like traditions that are passed on through generations in families. But there are a few basic rules that everyone must follow to the perfectly balanced flavours of imli ki chutney, with whatever recipe they want. Check out the tips below.

1. Use The Best Quality Imli:

Since imli is the key ingredient, we should not compromise on the quality of imli. So get the fresh and good ones from the market to make your chutney perfectly.

2. Soak It Well:

Always remember, chutney is a labour of love. So, take time and patience to follow every step to get the best outcome. For instance, soak the imli well. This will not only soften it but also help remove the pulp properly. This helps you get a good texture.

3. Cook it patiently:

As mentioned, patience is the key to the best chutneys. So, take enough time to cook it on low-medium flame. This will help infuse the flavours well and help your chutney get the perfect consistency. Cooking it on high flame increases the chance of burning.

How To Make Dadi-Style Imli Ki Chutney At Home | Step-By-Step Imli Ki Chutney Recipe:

Step 1. Strain the soaked imli with your hands and separate the pulp.





Step 2. Mix it with molten jaggery and put it on a low-medium flame.





Step 3. Add salt, black salt, roasted jeera powder, black pepper, and red chilli powder.





Step 4. Add chat masala, dry ginger, dry pudina and mix.





Step 5. Cook until you get the desired consistency.





Step 6. Transfer to a sterilized container, let it cool, close with an air-tight lid and store.





And you have the perfect imli ki chutney to pair with samosa, pakoda, chaat, panipuri and also use as a spread for your sandwich.

Watch the detailed recipe video of imli ki chutney below:

