In India, a meal feels incomplete without a variety of accompaniments, and chutney is undoubtedly one of the most popular ones. A delicious combination of sweet and sour flavours, chutney is a staple in every traditional thali. What's truly captivating is the sheer variety of chutneys available across the Indian subcontinent. From fruits to vegetables, each region has its unique take on the classic condiment, with different preparation methods like cooking on gas or grinding fresh ingredients. It's truly fascinating! However, what happens when you don't have any fruits or vegetables on hand to make chutney? Don't worry; we've got you covered. All you need is a bowl of amchoor (dry mango powder) to make the delicious amchoor ki chutney. This chutney is simple, flavorful, and requires only a handful of ingredients for preparation.





But people often confuse this chutney with aam ka achar. While it might look the same, but if you dive in deep, there are a few striking differences between the two. Let's take you through it.





Also Read: Chutney Health Benefits - Give Your Meals An Instant Boost Of Good Health

What is the difference between achar and chutney?

Ingredients:

Chutney is typically made with fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables, while achar is made with pickled vegetables or fruits. Chutney can be either sweet or savoury, while achar is typically spicy and sour.

Texture:

Chutney is generally smoother and more sauce-like, while achar is chunkier and has a more relish-like texture.

Preparation:

Chutney is often made by blending or grinding ingredients together, while achar is typically made by pickling ingredients in vinegar.

Shelf life:

Achar can have a longer shelf life due to its pickled nature, while the chutney is best consumed fresh or within a few days of preparation.





Now that you know the difference between achar and chutney, let's find out how to make amchoor ki chutney.





Also Read: 7 Indian Chutneys That Are The Perfect Accompaniment To A Bowl Of Rice

Photo Credit: iStock

How to make amchoor ki chutney?

In a small bowl, mix together the amchoor powder, jaggery or brown sugar, salt, red chilli powder, and roasted cumin powder. Add water to the mixture and stir well until everything is well combined.





Pour the mixture into a small saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to low and let the chutney simmer for five-seven minutes, stirring occasionally until it thickens and becomes glossy.





Remove the chutney from the heat and let it cool to room temperature. Serve the amchoor ki chutney with your favourite snacks or as a condiment with a meal. You can adjust the spice level of the chutney according to your taste by adding more or less red chilli powder. Click here for the recipe.

How to store amchoor ki chutney for longer shelf life?

Clean the jars:

Clean and sterilise the jars or containers you plan to use for storing the chutney. You can sterilise the jars by boiling them in hot water for a few minutes.

Cool the chutney:

Allow the chutney to cool down completely before you store it in the jars.

Fill the jars:

Fill the sterilised jars with the chutney, leaving about half-inch of space at the top.

Add oil:

Pour a thin layer of oil over the chutney. The oil helps to seal the chutney and prevent it from getting spoiled.

Seal the jars:

Wipe the rim of the jars clean and seal them tightly. If you are using a metal lid, make sure it's properly sealed.

Store the jars:

Store the chutney jars in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight. You can store chutney at room temperature for up to a week, or in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Check for spoilage:

Before consuming the chutney, check for any signs of spoilage, such as a foul smell or mould growth. If the chutney looks or smells off, discard it immediately.





Try the amchoor ki chutney today and add some flavour to your next meal!















