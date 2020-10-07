Watch: This Is The Easiest Way To Make Cheese Nuggets, You Are Lying If You Disagree!

Cheese nuggets are a hit with everyone

Anything oozing with cheese has our vote, and we are pretty sure we are not alone. From pizzas, burgers and pastas - a good amount of cheese could give any of these dishes a delicious upgrade. And if you are in a mood for scrummy snack that is not just bursting with cheese but is also super crispy, we may have something that is sure to impress you. These cheese nuggets are a hit across all age groups. These are so loaded and so yummy, you do not even need a dip to dunk them in to.





(Also Read: Say Cheese! 6 Easy Cheese Recipes For Late Night Cravings)





The cheese nuggets recipe by Mumbai-based food blogger and YouTuber Alpa M was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. To make this easy recipe, you would need only a handful of easily-available ingredients like cheese slices, chilli flakes, oregano, maida and bread crumbs. To make these cheese nuggets, place a cheese slice on a chopping board, sprinkle some seasoning of your choice, and roll them up. Cut them in equal size pieces, dunk the cheese roll-ups in maida slurry, run them over on some bread crumbs and fry. Sounds like a cakewalk, right? These nuggets are ideal for a game night, or a quick evening snack for your family.





(Also Read: Watch: Load Your Nachos With This Rich And Dense Homemade Cheese Sauce)

Promoted

You can find the whole recipe of here with ingredients and method. Do try it at home and let us know how you liked it.





Watch: Cheese Nuggets Recipe Video -









