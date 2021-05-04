The nation is struggling to cope with the second wave of the Covid pandemic. India's steep rise in number of active cases and mortality rate has become a hot topic of debate around the world. As a means to contain and break the chain of infection, many states and districts have announced partial lockdowns and curfews. Health experts are also advising everyone to stay at home in this hour of crisis.. After last year's lockdown, it should not be that much of a problem too. Cooking proved to be a good distraction then, cooking could help lift up yours spirits this time too, provided you give it a chance. This chicken dosa is quite easily one of the best recipes we have experimented with in past couple of days.





Dosa is a flat, crepe-like dish that hails from South India. Its simplicity has made it popular across the country. Dosas could be made with a variety of batters, it could be plain or stuffed. Dosa is typically paired with sambhar or chutney. There are many 'modern' variations of dosas like cheese dosas and chocolate dosas that require no accompaniments at all. Chicken dosa also features in the same club of 'loaded dosas', but it is the 'desi' elements used in the dosa that makes it so lovable.

Here's what you need to do to make the dosa:





1. Heat oil in a cooker, add curry leaves followed by onions, green chilli. Mix well till onion start to turn slightly translucent.





2. Add cumin seeds. Saute nicely.





3. Add ginger-garlic paste, followed by tomato puree and give everything a mix.





4. Next, add some turmeric powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, salt, black pepper powder and mix it well.





5. Coriander leaves and minced chicken go in next. Give everything a nice mix.





6. Add water. Place the lid and cook upto 4-5 whistles.





6. In a pan, take a ladle full of dosa batter and make a dosa.





7. Add chicken filling on top.





8. Scrape one half of the dosa and place it over the other half. Serve hot.





Find detailed recipe video of chicken dosa above. Let us know how you liked it.