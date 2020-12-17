Watch: This Szechwan Chilli Chicken Is All You Need To Make Your Winter A Festive Affair

Highlights 'Desi' Chinese is popularised by the Chinese colonies in India

The word Szechwan finds its roots in the Sichuan region of China

This Szechwan chilli chicken is easy to make

If you are anything like us, then the very thought of Chinese food is enough to make you slurp! They are spicy, flavourful and a hit among all, across ages. Popularised by the Chinese colonies in India (especially in Kolkata), this version of 'desi' Chinese includes the best of the food culture from both the countries - India and China. The spicy chicken gravy, the hot soup and the saucy noodles exemplify a perfect union of flavours of both cuisines. And the best part is these delicious dishes are easily available in almost every food joint around the country - from the street carts to the finest restaurants.





If you want you can also replicate these recipes in your kitchen, then you have come to the right place. One such delicious and much-loved dish is Szechwan chilli chicken. For the uninitiated, the very word Szechwan finds its roots in the Sichuan province of China. Here, the local chilli pepper (Sichuan pepper) plays a dominant role in the flavours of the cuisine. Presently, Szechwan sauce is easily available in every grocery store that makes cooking easier for you.





For this simple Szechwan chilli chicken recipe, all you need are boneless chicken, spring onion, dried red chilli, red chilli paste, rice flour, black pepper, vinegar, ginger, garlic, salt, Szechwan sauce and soya sauce. This dish can be prepared in just 30 minutes!

Try this Szechwan chilli chicken recipe today and treat yourself with a lip-smacking appetiser in a cold evening.





Here's The Written Recipe For Szechwan Chilli Chicken:

Step 1. Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, soya sauce, salt, black pepper powder and rice flour.





Step 2. Fry them until they turn golden brown in colour.





Step 3. Pour some oil to a pan and add dry red chilli, minced ginger and garlic and fry for some time.





Step 4. Add spring onion and sauté for 5 minutes.





Step 5. Add soya sauce, vinegar, red chilli paste, Szechwan sauce and salt and cook for 5 minutes.





Step 6. Add fried chicken, black pepper and some more spring onion and mix.





Serve hot.







