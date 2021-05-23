Come weekend and we crave for something special and scrumptious. Especially during the evening, we love hitting our favourite food joint to satisfy our cravings to the core. Weekends are more of cheat days where we go on a bingeing spree. If you ask us, weekend binge is more of a ritual for us. But given the current situation, we prefer not to step out of our houses. Instead, we prepare all our favourite dishes at home and indulge while watching some movie or series. Hence, now-a-days we are in a constant search for unique and yummy recipes to make every weekend special and entertaining.





During our search, we came across one such that left us in awe. Which is why, we thought sharing it with you and make your weekend special too. It is basically a rice dumpling (you can also call it rice katori because of its shape), which when paired with spicy chutney, leaves a strong aftertaste on your palate. The best part is this dumpling is made with zero drop of oil. You just need some oil to grease the pans you are steaming the dumplings in. The idea of no-oil snack has made you super happy, right? Let's take a look at the recipe.





Also Read: Healthy Snack: Make These Rice Balls (Ammini Kozhukattai) For A Light Eat

How To Make No-Oil Rice Dumpling | Steamed Rice Katori Recipe.

Shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', this recipe includes water, salt, rice flour, cumin seeds, chopped onion and coriander leaves.





1. Heat a pan and add water to it.





2. Add some oil to it and let the water boil.





3. On low flame, add rice flour to it. Mix well to make soft dough.





4. Take a plate and grease oil on it. Transfer the dough to the plate.





5. Add jeera, onion and coriander leaves to it. Mix gently into soft dough.





6. Take small roundels and give them bowl like shape.





7. Now, take a steamer and grease some oil on it.





8. Add the katoris on it and steam for 15 minutes. That's it.





Parul also shared the recipe of the spicy chutney to pair with these dumplings. Watch the complete recipe video here:



