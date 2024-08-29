"Eggs for breakfast" - probably the easiest go-to option we all think of every morning. Ever wondered why? It's because eggs are packed with so much goodness. You can whip up so many dishes with just an egg or two. From humble boiled eggs to a fancy Spanish omelette, there's no shortage of options. And let's not forget the experimental recipes you can try with eggs. What makes them even better is the nutrient punch they pack. Eggs are loaded with protein, minerals, and all the good stuff that keeps you energized. So, we found a fun twist on a classic egg dish that'll totally up your breakfast game. Meet Shakshuka but with a desi twist. Sounds cool, right?





What's Shakshuka? And How Do You Give It A Desi Twist?

In simple terms, shakshuka is a North African dish with poached eggs usually enjoyed at breakfast. The name basically means 'mixture,' where you saute tomatoes and onions with spices, then poach eggs on top. It's healthy, filling, and super easy to make, which is why it's become a hit in places like Israel, Libya, Morocco, and Turkey. It even made its way to Spain, where they often add their local sausage, Chorizo.

But here's where it gets interesting: we took the same onions, tomatoes, and eggs, and swapped out the African spices for our very own desi ones-think turmeric, coriander, red chili powder, and black pepper. And instead of regular oil, we used ghee for that extra flavor and nutrition. Sounds tasty, right? So what are you waiting for? Grab your chef's hat, crack open a couple of eggs, and head to the kitchen.

Why Is Desi Shakshuka A Healthy Choice?

As we mentioned earlier, eggs are a powerhouse of protein, minerals, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. And by adding ghee, you're boosting the dish with healthy fats and carbs that keep you going all day. Want to know more about the benefits of cooking with ghee? Click here.

How To Make Indian-Style Shakshuka At Home:

This recipe comes from nutritionist Shikha Gupta, who's all about making healthy food interesting.

Start by heating an iron pan.

Add some ghee and saute green chilli, onion, ginger, and garlic.

Next, toss in tomatoes, salt, and turmeric, cooking until the tomatoes get soft.

Once the gravy reaches a medium consistency, crack the eggs into it, and sprinkle some salt and coriander.

Cover the pan and cook until the egg whites are set. And just like that, your dish is ready to be served hot.

Watch the detailed Indian Shakshuka recipe below:

