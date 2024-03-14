Calling all egg lovers! If you have not tried devilled eggs, you are in for a delightful surprise. Many people eat boiled eggs after cutting them in halves and sprinkling some salt and pepper. However, we advise you to scoop that yolk out, mix in mayonnaise, mustard and other delightful fillings of your choice, and spoon it back into the egg. Now those are some delicious devilled eggs. The recipe can be personalised based on your taste and choice. Looking for devilled egg recipes? Look no further. Read on to learn the basics of how to get your devilled eggs right, as well as some fun and mouth-watering variations.

Devilled Eggs Basics

Begin by boiling the eggs in water. We need hard-boiled eggs to make devilled eggs. It should take about 10-12 minutes. Once the eggs are hard-boiled, move them to an ice bath and let them sit for at least 5 minutes. Now peel the shells off the eggs. Cut each egg lengthwise to get two halves. Separate the egg yolk from the egg whites and move the egg yolks to a bowl. From here on, you can try any of the following delicious variations.

Here Are 5 Interesting Devilled Eggs Recipes To Try:

Variation No. 1: Classic Devilled Eggs

To try this classic version, take a fork and mash the yolks with mayonnaise. Add mustard, salt, pepper and mix well. Spoon the filling into each egg white half. Garnish with paprika or peri-peri seasoning.

Variation No. 2: Spicy Fried Devilled Eggs

After boiling the eggs, fry the egg whites. To do this, coat the cooked egg white in flour, egg mixture, and bread crumbs. Deep fry these in hot oil. For the yolk filling, mash the yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, cayenne, and salt. Spoon the mixture back into the eggs. You can also use a piping back to make it improve the presentation. Dust with paprika or peri-peri seasoning.

Variation No. 3: Cheese Devilled Eggs

For a cheesy delight, mash the yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, grated cheese, onion powder, and salt. Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Garnish with more grated cheese and peri-peri seasoning.

Variation No. 4: Greek Salad Devilled Eggs

Bring the classic Greek salad to your boiled eggs by trying this variation recipe. Mash the egg yolks and mix in mayonnaise, mustard, olives, vinegar, salt, pepper, and feta. Spoon the egg yolk mixture into egg whites and garnish with finely chopped cucumber, tomatoes, oregano, and feta.

Variation No. 5: Fried Onions Devilled Eggs

This is a simple variation to your classic devilled eggs recipe. Simply add crispy fried onions to your yolk mixture as well as the toppings. Fry onions in a skillet with some salt until deeply browned and caramelized. Add a splash of water if the onions start to burn. Add the onions to your yolk mixture with salt, mayonnaise, mustard and pepper. Spoon it back into the eggs and enjoy. Garnish with more fried onions and some paprika.

