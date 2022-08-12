Social media is one of the most powerful tools in today's time. It not only provides entertainment but is also a great source of inspiration. There are times when you come across a story that has a lasting impact and pushes you to introspect. While there are plenty of things that inspire us on the internet every day, stories related to children hold a special place in our heart. Their sheer innocence and kindness are something that we all should learn from. As adults, we are so preoccupied with our fast-paced lives that we often neglect the people who are struggling around us. Recently, in a video that has been going viral on the internet, two school kids can be seen helping a woman push her fruit cart while adults pass by. It is a heart-warming video and will make you question if we have really changed as adults.





Also read: Watch: Video Of Kid Feeding Father In Mumbai Local Train Moves The Internet





In a video uploaded by Twitter user @MahantYogiG, we can see a woman struggling to push her fruit cart on an inclined road. Several people can be seen passing by but none of them offer any help. Surprisingly, two school kids walk towards the woman and help her push the cart. She even rewards them with a banana each. Take a look at the video:











Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 560.7K views, 32.8K likes, and hundreds of comments. Many people have praised the children for their act of kindness towards the struggling woman. Take a look at some of the reactions:







"We all should feel ashamed, thanks kiddos, for teaching us the most valuable lesson (kindness) and reminding humanity."











"Little angels are always ready for help, good to see their hearts have an ocean of kindness."











"Hats off to the little ones who are so thoughtful."











"Kids hearts are so pure, the adults walked past her so sad."













What did you feel seeing this video? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below!



