With the right motivation, people can do almost anything! Give them the bizarre-est challenge, and they can pull off the impossible. It is how food challenges were born! Finishing a 'Bahubali' thali can make one win INR 8 lakhs or eating a 4-kilogram 'bullet thali' can even win a person the Royal Enfield bullet! This time, on our hunt for such food challenges, we came across a bizarre food challenge that has gone viral! A waiter in a restaurant offered a free meal to a table of boys if they pass the apple to each and every person without dropping the apple. But that sounds easy, right?! Catching an apple doesn't count as much of a task. But it is not as easy as it sounds, the apple catching game comes with a hidden twist! Take a look:











As you can see, the twist is to catch the apple using only cutlery! Yes, believe what you see! The boys had to catch and throw the apple using cutlery like forks and knives. The level of patience and precision it takes to pierce an apple that is flying towards you is quite the challenge. But the boys were talented! They managed to pass the apple back and forth using the cutlery. The video of them passing the apple around has blown the minds of people all over the world, so much so that it has received over 16.3 million views and over 1.3 million likes! Who uploaded the video originally is unknown, but the video has been shared on Instagram by @pubity, @ViralHog and @unilad.











Here's what people commented on the viral video:





"That waiter better own that restaurant or else #unemployment"





"It literally looks like the COVID strain lol"





"Apple* I got crucified for sake of a meal"





"That guy's reaction is priceless"





"I know I would've even been that one friend that dropped it and now I'm hated for the rest of the day





even though we already expected to pay."











