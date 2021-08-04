South Indian food is one of the healthiest cuisines in India. With its methods of cooking and unique ingredients, South Indian food is light on the stomach and yummy. it is why you will see people eat idli chutney and sambhar dosa for all three meals, breakfast lunch and dinner! Medu vada might just be the least healthy dish within the cuisine that too because it is deep-fried. But that is not a problem for keto-diet. We have found a recipe by the YouTube-based food blogger 'Magic in my Food' (Jyoti Dalmia) that results in keto medu vadas!





Also Read: Batata Vada Idli: How To Make This Street Favourite Idli At Home





The process of making keto medu vada is very similar to making normal medu vada. The only difference between the two is that the flour used to make the former is keto-friendly. Medu Vada uses urad dal to create its dough-like texture. On a normal healthy diet, urad dal would be considered a healthy ingredient but in a keto diet, one is not allowed to have pulses. Therefore, it is essential to replace urad dal. This keto-recipe uses a combination of almond flour, coconut flour, psyllium husk and xanthan gum. These ingredients are keto-friendly to consume. Another thing that comes to mind is frying. Usually, deep-fried food is a big no in weight loss diets. In keto, high fat is encouraged and therefore deep-fried food is allowed to be eaten. Hence, this recipe deep-fries the keto medu vada.

Watch the full recipe video of Keto Medu Vada here:

Also Read: Teej 2021 Special: 10 Best Places To Find Ghevar In Delhi NCR

How to make Keto Medu Vada | Step-by-step recipe of medu vada:







To make this dish, start by adding all the flours to a bowl. To the dry flour, add all the spices. Pour water into the dry dough mixture as required. Make sure it results in a tight and wet dough. Divide the dough equally into small balls and shape the balls into doughnuts. Deep fry the raw doughnuts and your medu vada are ready. Serve it hot with coconut chutney.





Try this recipe and tell us how you liked it.