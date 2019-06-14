Weekend Binge: How To Make Crispy Kolkata Fish Fry At Home (See Video)

We have got something that is sure to appease all your fried food cravings

The weekend is upon us and we cannot wait to indulge to our heart's content. It's been a tough week for many of us, a lot of us have tried to cut down on the grease quotient and eat healthy and clean. But weekends are meant to spoil and pamper yourself with your favourite treats. And if you are looking to cook something this weekend, we have got something that is sure to appease all your fried food cravings. If you enjoy Bengali cuisine, you must have had the Kolkata-style fish fry once in your life. Bengali's and their love for fish is widely known. Among their umpteen steller fish preparations, fish fry is one of the most popular dishes that has managed to find fans across the globe.





In this Kolkata Fish Fry recipe, noted food vlogger and YouTuber Ananya Banerjee breaks down the making of this traditional treat. The fact that it is so incredibly easy to prepare, makes it an ideal snack to prepare at home when guests show up unexpectedly. Take any fish fillet without bones, marinade them well in the spice mixture and fry them until golden brown and crisp. Doesn't that sound easy? So, why wait for next Durga Puja to try them out, make them at home today! Pair them with tomato ketchup or Bengali mustard sauce kasundi with some diced onions and enjoy.

