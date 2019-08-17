Weekend Binge: Move Over Shakarkandi Chaat, Try This Sweet Potato Halwa And Surprise Your Family

You may be a fan of shakarkandi chaat, but have you tried a shakarkandi halwa yet?

Weekend is finally here and we cannot wait to unwind and indulge. A lot of you must have made plans outside and a lot of you must be planning to cook something interesting at home. After all, it becomes a tad tough to try off-beat dishes through the weekdays. For those, who are looking to cook something yummy, decadent and unique this weekend, we have a recipe that may just fit the bill. For the longest time, we have hailed potato as the most versatile veggie. But as it turns out, its sweet tuber cousin shakarkandi may shine in many a stellar preparations too. You may be a fan of shakarkandi chaat, but have you tried a shakarkandi halwa yet? If not, then try this delish recipe by noted vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain.





Aloo ka halwa or potato halwa is a popular vrat staple in India. It is prepared lavishly during Navratri. Sweet potato halwa is prepared the same way, and since the tuber is naturally sweet- it can be made with much less sugar too. Another highlight of the recipe is that you do not even need too many ingredients too cook it. Mashed and peeled sweet potato, ghee, milk, sugar, cardmom, cinnamon, nutmeg and cashews are the ingredients you need to make this easy-peasy halwa. Serve it hot. The creamy halwa is a hit among both kids and adults, alike.



Here's the recipe of sweet potato halwa posted on YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' :





