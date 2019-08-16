Watch Recipe: Make Meetha (Sweet) Paratha At Home That Is Healthy As Well As Tasty

Neha Grover | Updated: August 16, 2019 19:23 IST
Who doesn't love a soft, fluffy paratha? Paratha is the most-loved comfort food and is almost a staple diet for many. A stuffed paratha with aloo, paneer or gobhi served with curd, chutney or achaar is the best breakfast meal ever! Paratha is a whole wheat flat bread that can be stuffed with any veggie of your choice or be made with just spices like ajwain or chilli. Paratha enjoys tremendous popularity in Indian households but hardly anyone must have tried this unique paratha that we are going to talk about. This is starkly different from the parathas that we have grown up eating. This is a meetha paratha that will fill your heart with the sweetness of sugar.
This paratha can be eaten for breakfast to bring in some variety or can also be savoured as a snack with a piping hot cup of tea. If you are wondering how this paratha is better than the regular parathas if it doesn't contain any nutrition from veggies, here's something to be happy about. This paratha also contains a good amount of walnuts, almonds, coconut and cinnamon powder, which means many healthful and yummy ingredients rolled in one paratha. We are already salivating!
Manjula Jain, a popular food vlogger shared the recipe of meetha paratha through a video on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch the video here and make this paratha at home to enjoy a sweet meal time.
