Finally, the sweet bliss of the weekend is here! It is time to take a well-deserved break from the rush of the week, sit back and just relax. If you are a foodie like us, then your weekend must be filled with cooking and eating delicious food, as it is during the weekend that we finally get the time to satisfy all our food cravings. So, if you have been craving something creamy, we have found some chicken curries that fit the bill! Each chicken curry has a velvety, thick and creamy gravy that enhances the flavours of the curry, making the chicken taste absolutely delicious.





Here Are 5 Creamy Chicken Curries You Must Try:

1.Murgh Malaiwala

This toothsome dish can be made at home with the choicest of spices, milk and cream. Unlike other chicken recipes, there is no need to fry or grill the chicken before popping it into the gravy. Thus, the dish is quite light and yet somehow amazing to taste.





Click here for the full recipe of Murgh Malaiwala.

2.Creamy Mushroom Chicken

Juicy pieces of grilled chicken bathed in creamy mushroom sauce, this chicken curry is a true delight for chicken and mushroom lovers, alike. The creaminess of the sauce comes from the signature blend of cheese, milk and cream.





Click here for the full recipe of Creamy Mushroom Chicken.





3.Creamy Dhaniya Murgh

This dhaniya murgh (chicken) brims with flavours from our traditional Indian spices. But, coriander seeds, coriander powder and coriander leaves are the star ingredients of this dish! Gobs of cashew paste and curd add in to make thick, rich and oh-so-creamy gravy.





Click here for the full recipe of Creamy Dhaniya Murgh.

4.Creamy White Butter Chicken

Here is a different version of butter chicken that slightly mellows down the 'spicy' and 'tangy' level of the traditional butter chicken and presents a whiter and creamier dish that is equally great.





Click here for the full recipe of Creamy White Butter Chicken.





5.Creamy Herb Chicken

As the name suggests, this chicken recipe has a light texture that will melt in your mouth. In this dish, first, chicken is par-boiled, and then it is cooked in a rich cashew nut-based gravy with tons of spices.





Click here for the full recipe of Creamy Herb Chicken.





Try out these creamy curries and do tell us in the comments section which one you liked the most!



