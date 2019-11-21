Watch: Make Creamy Dhaniya Murgh (Chicken) At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

This creamy chicken dish can be easily prepared at home.

Highlights This dhaniya (coriander) chicken dish is delicious.

It is made with a host of traditional Indian spices.

Its gravy is made creamy with cashew paste and curd.

A true chicken lover can have chicken in any form – kebab, curry or pakoda – provided it is well cooked. The thing with chicken is that it is an otherwise bland food but can suck in completely the flavours of foods it is cooked with. So, the trick to nail the art of cooking chicken is to get all the ingredients right and make sure the chicken is neither overcooked, nor undercooked. Dry or with gravy, we all love all our chicken dishes. But the ‘desi foodie' in us wants it juicy, moist and super creamy. Chicken dunked in a luscious gravy makes for the best meal. Have it with rice, biryani or roti or naan; either way it wins our heart.





No wonder butter chicken and tomato-based chicken curry are one of the most loved chicken dishes. But, if you are bored of eating these all the time, here is a new exciting recipe that will definitely become your new favourite chicken dish. This dhaniya murgh (chicken) brims with flavours from our traditional Indian spices like kasoori methi, ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin powder, bhuna masala, Kashmiri red chilli powder, cardamom powder and garam masala. But, coriander (dhaniya) seeds, coriander powder and coriander leaves are the star ingredients of this dish. Gobs of cashew paste and curd add in to make thick, rich and oh-so creamy gravy, in which your chicken is doused.

This video from NDTV Food YouTube channel shows in a detailed way how to make this delicious, drool-worthy chicken dish at home with ease.





Watch the recipe video of dhaniya murgh (chicken) here:

