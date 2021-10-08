The coming of the weekend means good food and fun. It is during the weekend that we get the time to explore and experiment with different recipes and actually get to enjoy cooking in the kitchen. Therefore, we have found some exciting recipes for you to try out! Croquettes are a type of circular finger food that is coated with breadcrumbs and deep-fried to give its signature crispy texture. Typically, croquettes are made using mashed potatoes, but we have found five unique and interesting ways you can spice up the classic croquette.





Here Are 5 Unique Croquette Recipes:

1.Veggie Croquette

We have a croquette recipe that would be the go-to for vegetarians. These veggie croquettes have a desi twist in the recipe, it is made using sattu ka atta and dal. Veggie croquettes are the perfect snack to go with your evening cup of tea.





2.Eggplant Croquette

If you think that baingan can't become a tasty snack, then we are here to prove you wrong. In this recipe, we will use eggplant (baingan) to create a crispy and tasty croquette. These eggplant croquettes will win your heart!





Serve Spanish croquettes with ketchup.

3.Spanish Croquette

Are you someone who is intrigued by Spanish food? Then this Spanish croquette recipe is for you. Croquettes in Spain are made of thick béchamel sauce (the white sauce used to make white sauce pasta) and chicken ham, giving a creamy meaty filling to this crunchy snack.





4.Paneer Croquettes

Who doesn't love a good paneer recipe?! These paneer croquettes are full of spicy flavour, and they are fried to a perfect crisp. Serve these delicious paneer croquettes with any sauce or chutney as its versatile nature will make it taste yummy with everything.





Chicken tikka croquette taste yum with pudina chutney.

5.Chicken Tikka Croquettes

Chicken tikka is one dish that every Indian enjoys with equal joy and love. So much so that chicken tikkas have been used to make pizza and pasta, and now even croquettes. In this recipe, we coat the juicy, marinated pieces of chicken tikka in breadcrumbs to get this crispy dish.





Try out these recipes and tell us how you liked them in the comments section.