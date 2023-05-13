It's the weekend and if you are planning to stay back at home, then what's better than relaxing in the comfort of your bed and watching a good movie? But that sounds a little incomplete to us. Movies are best enjoyed with freshly made popcorn. They are probably the best snack to binge on. All around the world, people go out to watch movies and make sure to buy a pack of popcorn to treat their taste buds. However, this tasty snack can be enjoyed at home too. Popcorns are easy to make and this is why we are sharing a special chocolate popcorn recipe with you.





Chocolate popcorns are different from salty popcorn. They are a mix of sweet and salty flavours that will tantalise your taste buds. If you have got a sweet tooth, you will love this mouthwatering recipe of popcorn. All you have to do is take out 15 minutes in order to make this sweet snack. Trust us, this is a super addictive snack and you'll be wanting more of it.

Which Chocolate You Should Use To Make Chocolate Popcorns?

Chocolate is the star of this recipe. To make chocolate popcorn, you will require milk chocolate or dark chocolate bars or chips. If you like sweet chocolate more, then you can opt for milk chocolate. But if you prefer the strong taste of cocoa, then using dark chocolate will be a better choice. We do not recommend using white chocolate for this recipe.

Can Diabetics Eat Chocolate Popcorn?

No, we do not recommend this recipe for people with diabetes. Chocolate popcorn is not a healthy snack, as it is loaded with sugar to add sweetness. Besides this, it is also cooked in butter and oil which makes it rich in carbohydrates and fats. People on a weight-loss diet or having health issues should avoid eating this snack.





Chocolate-flavoured popcorn is a must-have for your weekend binge. Photo Credit: Unsplash

How To Make Chocolate Popcorns | Tasty Chocolate Popcorn Recipe

Let's begin with making popcorn. Take a deep pan and add oil and butter to it. Now add corn kernels, mix them well, and cover them with the lid. Once the popcorn is made, keep them aside.





Next, prepare a tasty chocolate sauce. Add butter to a pan, and add cocoa, sugar, and chocolate chips to it. Slowly mix the ingredients. Make sure you cook this on low to medium flame. There are chances that the chocolate sauce will burn if you cook it on high heat.





For the full chocolate popcorn recipe, click here.





Enjoy your movie night with a bowl of sweet chocolate popcorn.