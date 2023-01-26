Paneer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile ingredients out there. Whether you make delicious shahi paneer curry or crispy paneer pakodas, this ingredient never fails to disappoint our taste buds. Speaking of our love for paneer, how can we possibly forget to mention paneer tikka? Soft on the inside and charred and flavourful on the outside - paneer tikka has a melt-in-the-mouth texture and is one of the most popular paneer snacks to devour. So, if you're craving some paneer tikka, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a lip-smacking Amritsari paneer tikka recipe that is ideal for weekend indulgence.





Also read: Quick Winter Snacks: Here Are Some Paneer Snacks You Can Make In No Time





Paneer cubes are marinated in a blend of flavourful masalas and shallow-fried until golden and crispy. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top and serve hot with mint chutney. The best part is that you can make this paneer tikka in just under 30 minutes. It's just the perfect snack to serve at a dinner party. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Amritsari Paneer Tikka Recipe: How To Make Amritsari Paneer Tikka

To begin with, add besan, ajwain, red chilli powder, haldi, garam masala, lemon juice, salt and ginger-garlic paste in a mixing bowl. Mix everything together. Add water if needed and combine to form a smooth batter. (Make sure there are no lumps in the batter).





Add the paneer cubes. Now, mix them gently with your hands and coat them with the marinade. Cover the bowl with a plastic wrap and keep aside for 30 mins at room temperature.





Now, heat oil in a pan. Place the paneer cubes and shallow-fry them until golden brown. Once done, transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top and serve with mint chutney.





For the complete recipe of Amritsari paneer tikka, click here.





If you're looking for more paneer tikka recipes, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

