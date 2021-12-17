After working hard throughout the week, we all enjoy a well-deserved break to refresh ourselves. We use the weekend to rest, recuperate, spend time with our friends and family. if you are a foodie like us, then we are sure you use this time to eat indulge; while some prefer to order in, others cook a storm in the kitchen. A scrumptious plate of food instantly puts a smile on our faces! So, if you are looking to try something new and easy, then we came across a unique version of a classic dish, garlic bread. An all-time favourite snack, this garlic bread comes with a meaty twist! It has chicken in it. If you love cheese and chicken, then this is the perfect indulgence for you!





The name says it all, this chicken garlic bread is made by preparing a creamy and garlicky spread using butter, cheese, chicken, seasoning and garlic and then placed in fresh slices of bread. Then the bread is toasted in the oven to get them the crispy and warm texture of garlic bread we know and love. This quick and easy recipe makes a delicious meaty snack that shall satisfy your cravings.

Chicken garlic bread recipe

Garlic Chicken Bread Recipe: How To Make Chicken Garlic Bread







Preheat the oven. In a mixing bowl, add the soft butter, garlic, parsley, crushed black peppercorns, dried red chilli flakes, salt, boiled chicken and mix well. Spread the chicken butter on each bread slice. Bake the bread for 6-8 minutes. Garnish it with fresh parsley and serve!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Garlic Chicken Bread.











Pro Tip: You can also add leftover chicken to this garlic bread recipe. Shred the leftovers before using them.











Serve this creamy garlic chicken bread as a side dish with pizza or pasta of your choice and you have a party meal ready! So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious and easy recipe and do tell us in the comments section below.









