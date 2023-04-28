We know how much you all love enjoying a cup of tea or coffee in the comfort of your home. But just having a hot drink sounds a little incomplete to us. Evening tea is best enjoyed with fresh homemade snacks and what's better than having something that is quick and delicious to make? When it comes to evening snacks, many of us crave something that's both delicious and satisfying. A packet of chips cannot do justice to your cravings for a special bite. Since crispy snacks are much admired by all, we thought of sharing a recipe of tasty and crispy vegetable pops for your weekend indulgence.





Vegetable pops are savoury deep-fried vegetable balls. This delicious snack can be made at any time of the day to satisfy your cravings; however, it's best served as an evening snack. Veggie pops are a fun way to incorporate vegetables into a tasty dish that will be loved by everyone. These are packed with zesty flavours and can also be served as a party appetiser. The best part of this recipe is that you can customise it as per your liking by choosing your favourite vegetables.





Are Vegetable Pops Made of Maida (Refined Flour)?

Deep frying them in oil brings the crispy texture. Photo Credit: istock

Yes, this dish requires maida as an essential ingredient for binding the vegetable mash together. The refined flour is also used as a slurry for holding the breadcrumb coating. The reason why maida is used in making vegetable pops is because it has the perfect consistency to bind the ingredients together.





How Can You Make Vegetable Pops In A Healthy Way?

Dip the crunchy balls in chutney and enjoy the zesty flavours. Photo Credit: istock

Vegetable pops are deep-fried in oil to cook. Frying them in hot oil adds a crispy texture to the outside coating which is an important part of this recipe. However, if you want to avoid frying these in oil, you can simply bake the veggie pops in an oven. The steps to prepare this recipe will remain the same, the only difference will be that this savoury snack will be baked instead of fried.

How To Make Crispy Vegetable Pops I Easy Veg Pops Recipe:

This recipe can be made in 20 to 30 minutes. Start by chopping the vegetables of your choice like onions, carrots, bell peppers, etc. Boil two potatoes and mash them with the chopped vegetables. Now add spices to enhance the flavour of the dish. Further, make a batter from the following ingredients in the recipe.





For the full recipe, click here.





Vegetable pops are best served hot with dips like tomato ketchup and green chutney.