No party is complete without lip-smacking food. Let's admit, a happening event and delicious food go hand in hand. Imagine there's going to be a party at your home and you are the one hosting it, it's obvious for you to feel extremely nervous. There're so many questions that come to mind- 'what to cook', 'how to cook', and more. What if we say that we have a solution to all these questions? Well, yes! To solve your dilemma, here we bring you 7 quick and easy appetiser recipes that can be perfect to impress your guests. Besides being easy and quick, these snacks are indulgent to the core. We are sure, all these appetisers are going to be the most talked-about delicacies of the party. So, without any more ado, let's get started with the recipes.





Here's A List Of 7 Quick And Easy Appetiser Recipes To Try From:

1. Chilli Garlic Potato Bite - Our Recommendation

If you are someone who loves potato snacks, here we bring you a popular recipe of chilli garlic potato bites! These tiny pieces of heaven have spicy and sharp flavours infused with roasted garlic that makes it a winner recipe on any occasion. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Paneer Popcorn

Let's admit, one can never go wrong with paneer. Here we bring you super delectable and crispy tiny treats made with paneer. Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian variation of classic chicken popcorn. You don't need to do a lot of preparation to make paneer popcorn; all you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter and fry it until crisp! Yes, that's all you need to do! Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicken Tikka Chaat

Here we bring you another delectable and easy to make appetiser recipe! If you are a chicken lover, this recipe is a must-try! The best part about this recipe is it takes less than 15 minutes to get ready. Wondering how? Click here.

4. Chicken Loaded Nachos

Love nachos? Here we bring you a delicious twist of taste in nachos; it is called loaded chicken nachos! To prepare this, take a bowlful of nachos, add cooked chicken on the top along with crunchy veggies and some sauces, there you get your delectable appetiser ready to be savored! Click here for the recipe.

5. Aloo Ke Gola Kabab

This particular aloo ke gola kabab recipe is a vegetarian take on the very popular mutton gola kebabs. It is easy to make and includes the basic ingredients you easily get at home. Truly a heaven for vegetarians! Try it out, click here.

6. Aloo Paneer Bread Pakoda

We call this recipe- a crowd pleaser! This pakora recipe is a heavenly combination of aloo and paneer. You can pair it with a rasedar aloo ki sabzi or yummy green chutney. The choice is yours! Click here for the detailed recipe.

7. Poha Fries

You all must have tried classic French fries made with potatoes and then seasoned to perfection. Let's take this game up a notch by trying this poha French fries' recipe. Trust us, it is crispier, quicker and even more delicious. Click here for the recipe.

Weekend is close by, try these recipes out and let us know how you and your guests like them in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!




