Sonam Kapoor is one actor who never shies away from sharing diet tips and fitness hacks from her personal regime. On several occasions, she has talked about her struggles with Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and how she tweaked her diet to avoid sugar and processed foods to keep the condition in check. The self-confessed foodie is a strong proponent of all things healthy and nutritious. Recently, she had posted on Instagram about how she begins her day with a glass of hot water and lemon. And now, Sonam Kapoor has shared a quick snack for weight loss made with just three ingredients! Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor shared a healthy snack recipe on Instagram.

The weight-loss snack that Sonam Kapoor shared was originally from an Instagram page called @calories.zero, which shares nutrition tips and recipe ideas to eat healthier. The simple snack comprised just three ingredients - a whole tomato, half an avocado and some lemon-flavoured pepper. All you need to do is simply wash and cut up the fresh produce into small cubes, sprinkle the flavouring and dig in!

The caption revealed that it was a simple snack that could be whipped up in no time and also had minimal calories. The exact nutrition value of the simple dish was 142 calories, with 11 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein and 11 grams of fat. Tomatoes are also considered quite good for weight loss, as they suppress the appetite and help the body stay hydrated with their high water content. Avocados too are said to be high in fibre and also help increase metabolism levels.

We hope to see Sonam Kapoor share more healthy tips and tasty recipes for weight loss. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Her next film is a crime thriller 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and produced by 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh.