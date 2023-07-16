Since it's the weekend, you must be in the mood for something special. Perhaps you feel like bingeing on fried food. Maybe you want a restaurant-style Chinese dish. What if we told you that you could satisfy both cravings in the comfort of your home? Rather than any of your usual fried treats, indulge in the yumminess of Chicken Chopsuey. This dish can be enjoyed by itself for lunch or dinner. If you haven't already tried it before, you really need to! We have an easy recipe below to get you started. Don't wait, just begin.





What is Chop Suey?

Chop Suey is considered an 'American-Chinese' delicacy. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, it originated in southern China's Guangdong province, where it was called tsap seui ("various scraps"). It was later popularised in America by Chinese immigrants who went there to work in the gold fields and the railroad. Chop Suey is supposed to consist of stir-fried veggies and meat combined with rice. This was the original version. But now, many other variations exist. Many restaurants substitute rice for fried noodles, and our recipe also does this. The exact origins of chop suey are unclear. But it is widely considered a simple way to use up leftover food. This is why you can always experiment and customise this dish according to your taste and convenience.

How To Make Chicken Chop Suey At Home | Easy Recipe For Chicken Chopsuey

Cook boneless chicken pieces, shred them well and keep aside. Boil regular noodles until well-cooked but not mushy. Ensure you keep moisture and stickiness to a minimum as they need to be fried later. Next, in a large bowl, combine vinegar, soya sauce, sugar, salt and corn flour. Add water to form a runny sauce, mix well and set aside. Deep fry the boiled noodles until they turn golden brown. Carefully drain them of excess oil and transfer them to the serving dish.

In a kadhai/ wok, heat oil and add chopped onions and garlic. Saute till they change colour. Next, add the shredded chicken and chopped capsicum. You can also choose to add other veggies like carrots and cabbage. Stir-fry the ingredients for a minute. Add the sauce prepared earlier and bring the mixture to a boil. Keep ready. Just before eating, mix the fried noodles with the chicken sauce mixture. Enjoy immediately!





Click here for the detailed recipe for Chicken Chopsuey.





Want to try the vegetarian version as well? It replaces the chicken with mushrooms. Watch the recipe video here.







What is your go-to dish on weekends? Let us know in the comments below.