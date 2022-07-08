As soon as the weekend arrives - we start craving all things delicious. After a long and hectic week, we deserve to treat our taste buds with our favourite food. Don't you agree? If you're a sweet lover, just like us, then you know it's impossible to resist indulging in mouth-watering desserts. While there are plenty of options to choose from, we all have a soft corner for Indian desserts. One such famous dessert is Shahi Tukda - a type of bread pudding which originated in Mughlai cuisine in the 1600s. It is often described as a royal dessert that spells indulgence in every bite. So, if you're wanting to indulge in some sweet goodness over the weekend, here we bring you a list of delectable shahi tukda recipes that you can easily make at home. Let's take a look:





Here's A List Of 5 Shahi Tukda Recipes You Must Try:

1.Mango Shahi Tukda (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with our favourite one. Give your classic shahi tukda a fruity twist with this mango shahi tukda recipe. Fried and crispy bread coated in sugar syrup and a delicious mango puree - this dessert is perfect for the summer. Find the recipe here.

2.Shahi Tukda With Rabri

Want to enjoy the goodness of two desserts in one? This recipe has pieces of fried bread slathered with a generous amount of rabri and garnished with cashew nuts. A popular dessert for festive occasions - you can make this sweet treat easily at home in under 30 mins. Find the recipe here.

3.Shahi Tukda With Apricot Sheera

Another unique recipe that you must try is shahi tukda with apricot sheera. Classic shahi tukda is warmed in a heavy custard cream, topped with a layer of apricot compote and mascarpone cream. It will surely leave you drooling. Find the recipe here.





4.Khubani Ka Shahi Tukda

Khubani ka shahi tukda is a recipe that is oozing with different types of flavours. Stuffed with apricots and rabri - it spells indulgence in every bite. Make this dessert for your friends and family and impress them with your culinary skills. Find the recipe here.

5.Shahi Tukda With Pineapple

As the name suggests, this dessert is a combination of shahi tukda with pineapple. Saffron infused bread is sandwiched between a layer of candied ginger and pineapple. Garnish it with silver foil, a sprinkle of pistachios and enjoy! Find the recipe here.













Make these delicious shahi tukda recipes. Let us know which one you liked the best in the comments section below.