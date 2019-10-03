Bread Recipes: Bread can be turned into some delightful desserts

Bread is the last resort to rustle up a quick meal for probably everyone around the world (bachelors or otherwise). Bread is easy to fashion into something filling and is something that everyone usually has lying around the house, even when other grocery supplies are running low. Bread is a dependable and cheap food that can be turned into a full meal with just a bit of creativity. Throw it in the toaster and slather it with something as simple as butter or something as fancy as guacamole, and you have a quick and filling snack to munch on. But, bread can be turned into dishes far more elaborate, as well. Bread poha and upma are quite popular now, both as savoury entrees and main meals. When it comes to sweet foods, there are a number of desserts as well that you can make using bread.





Believe it or not, the humble bread can be turned into some superb sweet dishes. We all love the sugar-laden shahi tukda that is invariably part of Indian festive spreads. Apart from that, we have three more dessert recipes for you that use the good old loaf of bread and turn it into something truly delightful. We have for you, recipes of four unique bread-based desserts - kiwi bread halwa, bread rasmalai, shahi tukda and bread pudding.





Bread Recipes: 4 Delicious Bread-Based Dessert Recipes For All Occasions

1. Shahi Tukda (Double Ka Meetha) Recipe





Shahi tukda is one of the most popular desserts in India and is representative of desi love going overboard with indulgence. This dessert is made by deep frying bread slices to a golden brown finish and then dipping them in sugar syrup, and finally serving them with cold rabdi with a garnish of chopped nuts.





2. Bread Rasmalai Recipe





An easier, perhaps, a more approachable cousin of chhena rasmalai is bread rasmalai that is made by sauteing round pieces of white bread and dipping them in a thick and sugary milk mixture. The dish is rounded off with decorative silver varq and dried rose petals.





3. Bread Pudding Recipe





You can even use bread to make puddings that are delicious and simply irresistible. This recipe is incredibly easy to follow and won't take more than a half hour to execute. The result is however, nothing short of delightfully decadent.





4. Kiwi Bread Halwa Recipe





This recipe comes from the culinary maestro Sanjeev Kapoor, who turned the simple brown bread into a delicious desi treat. This kiwi halwa contains the fruit's puree for sweetness and flavour and all the traditional spices that are used in desi desserts.





So, next time someone tells you what you can make, out of a packet of bread, you can confidently say, "Challenge accepted!"







