Weight Loss: 3 Low-Calorie Egg Recipes To Burn Belly Fat

If you have been spending most of your time doing vigorous exercises and taking proper care of your diet with an aim to lose those extra kilos, then you are bound to have an expectation of getting quick results. There are times when even after making much weight loss efforts, we don't see effective results. This is perhaps because of lack of protein-rich foods in the diet. When it comes to weight loss, protein plays a crucial role. A lot of health enthusiasts out there have constantly stressed on the importance of including protein-rich foods in one's diet. This is because protein helps in inducing satiety and keeps you full for a longer spell, further keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay. All you can do is just include at least one low-calorie egg meal in your entire day's meal plan. Doing so would not only keep your calorie count in check, but would also make you binge less on other fattening foods.











We have curated a list of three low-calorie egg recipes for you that can take you a level ahead in your weight loss journey.



For Breakfast - Scrambled Eggs



Eggs and breakfast are synonymous to each other. Eating eggs as breakfast is an excellent way to kick-start the body's metabolism. Scrambled eggs are not only comforting and creamy, but also come with the goodness of protein. This fool proof recipe is easy-to-make and won't take much of your time, when you're already in a rush to head to office.



For Lunch - Egg Bhurji Mumbai-Style



There is absolutely no denying the fact that eggs are super versatile and can be churned up in different delights. You can transform eggs into a delectable lunch recipe - egg bhurji. Fried and tossed in a melange of hearty Indian spices, this egg bhurji recipe is prepared in Mumbai-style with the addition of pav bhaji masala in it.







For Dinner - Egg Chaat



Dinner stands out to be the last meal of the day and should be light and nutrient-dense. What's better than a scrumptious egg chaat? A perfect combination of spice and sour, this egg chaat recipe is made using different veggies like onions, sweet corns, tomatoes, capsicum etc., which only add to the nutritional value of the dinner meal.



So, now that we have given you breakfast, lunch and dinner recipe ideas, go ahead and make them a part of your diet.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







